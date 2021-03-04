The Simple Daily Activity That Will Drive Your Business Forward

Whether you’re a brand-new agent or a seasoned veteran in the real estate industry, moving your business forward boils down to doing one thing every single day: talking to one buyer and one seller.

Yes, this seems so simple and obvious. But I can’t tell you how many agents seem to have forgotten all about this, because in their minds, they spend a lot of time getting ready to talk to buyers and sellers, but fail to actually have those conversations.

Being Stuck

We busy ourselves with worrying about Zoom or worrying about listing appointments, our advertising, our logos, our slogans, and so on. We put all of our time and effort into preparing ourselves to talk about real estate, but when it comes down to it, we don’t do it. We aren’t doing our business when we aren’t talking about real estate to another human being.

Getting Unstuck

Let’s use a trip to the grocery store as an example. There you are, getting your food for the week, and the young lady at the checkout mentions that she’s been renting a small apartment and is thinking about buying her first home. You ask her a few questions and talk about real estate for the few minutes it takes her to ring through your groceries, and there you go. She counts as a lead.

Anyone you talk to who is thinking about making a physical move in their life is a lead, and you are there to coach them in regard to how to make that move and reach that next level in their life.

Tracking Your Conversations

It doesn’t matter how you do this every day. The important thing is that you’re doing it. I would suggest that you make yourself a chart for each day with two columns, one labeled “buyer” and the other “seller.” Then you can put a dot in the correct column after every conversation you have with someone about real estate. Whether it’s the waitress at your favorite diner or the manager at your favorite bookstore, the important thing is that it doesn’t have to be a big deal. You just need to have a conversation with someone. Even if you only have one dot, you’re still moving your business forward.

