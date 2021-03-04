Free Video Editing Apps for Your Real Estate Business

Creating and editing real estate video can be challenging if you don’t have the programs and equipment you need. While it might seem difficult, getting set up is easier than you may think.

Most smartphones have good cameras, so there is no need to go out and purchase an expensive camera. You should purchase a tripod to stabilize your camera and a microphone to boost your sound quality. The last thing you want is for your video to be unstable and have poor sound quality. For a list of equipment that can help you with your video production, go here.

As for video editing, there are free programs available for editing on Apple, Android and PC, depending on which device you want to use to edit your videos. Some of the most useful functions you’ll want to look for are the ability to clip videos (pick and choose which bits of video you want in your final version), add text overlay (so you can put addresses, prices or other important information on the screen, and the ability to add a bumper (a text screen at the end of your videos with your contact information). Most video editing software should include these basic functions.

Here’s a List of Some Free Apps That You Can Edit Video With:

GoPro QuikStories: GoPro is a popular camera brand, but anyone can use their editing app. It makes editing via iOS or Android quick and easy. It doesn’t offer many precision editing tools but makes it easy to edit and post on-the-go.

iMovie: This video editing app typically comes pre-installed on Apple products, such as Macs, iPhones and iPads, making it a great choice if you already have one of these devices. Another benefit of iMovie is that because it’s included with so many devices, there are many walkthroughs available online showing you how to use the program.

Lightworks: Available for Windows, Linux, & Mac OS X, Lightworks offers a free and paid version of its program, making it easy to start editing video as a beginner now and upgrade for more features in the future. Lightworks has a lot of great editing tools and helpful tutorials to help you figure out how to use them.

OpenShot: OpenShot has a good balance of beginner and advanced features. It has a lot of video effects and animations, as well as video transitions and real-time previews. It uses a drag and drop interface and is one of the easier tools to use to cut your videos. OpenShot is available for Mac, Windows and Linux.

There are hundreds of great, free video editing apps available. Figure out what features you want and then search for one with great reviews.