Why You Shouldn’t Plant Trees too Close to Your Deck or Shed

Trees can provide shade and privacy and can be an attractive addition to a natural landscape. They can also be problematic sometimes. If you’re thinking about planting one or more trees in your yard, be sure to place them far enough from your deck or shed to avoid issues later on.

How Trees Can Damage Structures on Your Property

Tree roots seek out water and often grow to a length that is much greater than a tree’s height. They may eventually extend under an existing structure, such as a shed or deck, and cause damage.

Branches that hang over a shed can scratch the roof or siding. Branches hanging above a deck can create a distraction, and possibly a safety hazard. A branch that falls due to a storm or disease can damage a shed’s roof or furniture on a deck and may injure people or pets who happen to be on the deck when the branch comes down.

Some species of trees grow fruit or acorns. They can create quite a mess if they fall on the roof of a shed or on a deck. Fallen fruit and acorns can also attract animals that can cause additional damage and that may pose a health or safety risk to humans and pets.

How to Choose the Right Tree and Location

Before you plant a tree, it’s important to conduct research to find out how long the roots are likely to be when the tree has fully matured. If the roots will extend to a point near a deck or shed, either choose a different tree species or find a different location to plant the species you have in mind.

Think about how long a particular species’ branches typically grow and figure out if that type of tree would be likely to cause a problem in the future. If so, you may want to select a species with shorter branches or plant the tree farther away from your deck or shed so the branches won’t extend to a place where they can affect the existing structure.

Get Help Selecting the Right Tree and Figuring Out Where to Plant It

When choosing a tree to plant in your yard, think about your goal, such as having more shade or privacy or improving your home’s curb appeal, as well as how large the tree will be when it has fully matured. Planting the wrong type of tree or placing it in the wrong location may not cause any immediate problems, but your decision may come back to haunt you years from now.

Select a species and location carefully to avoid costly repair bills and major inconvenience down the road. A landscaper or an employee at a local garden center can help you choose a species and select an appropriate location to plant it.