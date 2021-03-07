Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Presents Free Downsizing Webinar

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty is offering a free virtual seminar that details the seven essential steps for downsizing success.

The “Downsizing – Seven Essential Steps” webinar streams on Sat., March 27, from 11 a.m. to noon EST. Register here.

“We welcome everyone to join us virtually for our program and learn how others have simplified their lives,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty President and CEO Christy Budnick. “This information-packed session addresses all of the questions about the downsizing process.”

The webinar details how to begin a plan customized for your needs and establish the time frame needed to make a successful downsizing transition. The seminar covers the following topics:

– Why downsize?

– Where do I begin?

– When is a good time to move?

– Where do I move?

– Decluttering and sorting

– Preparing the property

– Staging: a new common practice

The webinar is free, but space is limited.

For more information, please visit FloridaNetworkRealty.com.