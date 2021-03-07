Better Homes and Gardens Announces Award Winners

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (BHGRE) LLC recently announced the winners of its 2020 nomination-based Excellence Awards, as well as production award recipients.

For the Excellence Awards, associates nominated their broker and sales associate peers who have proven to demonstrate exceptional leadership, superior service and business excellence among four notable categories: Marketing, Community Involvement, Technology and P.A.I.G.E., the brand’s core values, which stand for Passion, Authenticity, Inclusion, Growth and Excellence.

“The Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Excellence Awards honor the affiliated brokers, teams and agents who have continuously demonstrated exceptional leadership and superior service,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “We are thrilled to recognize this year’s recipients who embody the high standards and values of the BHGRE® brand in its pursuit to always Be Better®.”

The BHGRE award winners include:

– Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Heritage

– Heather Johnson, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Influence Partners

– Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Base Camp

– Joseph Magsaysay, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Preferred Properties

– Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Journey

– Rayshell Scott, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers

– Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Heritage

– John Hubbert, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Fine Living

– Morgan Whitney, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Wostal Realty

BHGRE also announced is 2020 production award recipients, representing the highest ranked performers among more than 12,500 affiliated sales professionals and approximately 390 offices across the United States, Canada, Jamaica and The Bahamas.

“The past year presented many new challenges to our industry, making resiliency and adaptation key characteristics of success,” said Chris. “We are thrilled to honor this year’s strongest performers who have also demonstrated relentless drive, tremendous passion and extraordinary dedication in the pursuit of excellence.”

Company Rankings: Units



1. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene

2. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers

3. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group/The Milestone Team

4. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kansas City Homes

5. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Good Life Group

6. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Big Hill/First Realty Group

7. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Reliance Partners

8. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate BloomTree Realty

9. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle

10. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Main Street Properties

Company Rankings: Volume

1. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene

2. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers

3. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group/The Milestone Team

4. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Reliance Partners

5. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kansas City Homes

6. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Good Life Group

7. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate BloomTree Realty

8. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Advantage Realty/Advantage Realty Valley Isle

9. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate J.F. Finnegan Realtors

10. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle

For more information, please visit www.bhgre.com.

