Product Spotlight: Why Brokers Need to Supply Digital Technology to Help Agents Sell Homes Faster

Spring typically marks the beginning of the home-buying season. In a COVID reality, however, housing activity is unpredictable. Today’s real estate professionals in some geographies are seeing the kind of listing activity they usually see in the, historically, busiest seasons, like spring. The key to helping agents thrive today is embracing the future of real estate. A future that’s driven by digital platforms that enable faster, more intuitive ways to match homebuyers and sellers in this competitive environment.

Brokers must supply member agents with digital collaboration tools.

Brokers know it’s imperative to get ahead of competition to grow revenue streams in crowded markets. It’s harder than ever to get connected to homebuyers ready to make a move. Brokers’ agents are competing with the expansive, often outdated information available to home-buying clients online. Competing messages from automated, artificial intelligence-based disruptors like iBuyers only complicate the relationship further, making it difficult for agents to earn trust.

CoreLogic’s OneHome is a collaborative platform for agents and their clients that makes every step in the home-buying process seamless and accessible in one portal. With OneHome, homebuyers are in the driver’s seat when finding information about the buying journey. OneHome creates simple channels of communication for agents and their clients that connect all touch points important to a homeowner and buyer. An integrated agent-and-client experience is key to enabling agents to be more competitive and effective, thus allowing brokers to build their bottom lines.

Brokers and agents must embrace integrated workflows.

Agents who thrive have integrated marketing tools as part of their brokers’ tech stacks. Agents rely on the best, most versatile digital tools available to react quickly to market opportunities. Streamlined marketing tools that create intuitive workflows are now necessary for brokers that need to connect agents with buyers and sellers and quickly close on sales for their clients.

CoreLogic’s HomeVisit is enabling these possibilities by creating a single workflow integrated into the MLS that enables faster time-to-market, and effectively allowing agents and brokers to take back control of the home-buying process. Agents who use HomeVisit gain a competitive edge through robust marketing tools that take properties well beyond still photos and captions to high-quality imagery, videography and 3D virtual tours. These compelling visuals will help brokers present an enviable property portfolio and stand out against the competition.

Agents help pilot the homeownership dream journey through CoreLogic.

CoreLogic supports this journey by delivering a robust suite of collaborative real estate solutions and accurate property insights that give agents the tools to help buyers and sellers find the right homes in the communities they love.

Click here to learn more about how your real estate business can benefit from CoreLogic’s suite of services aimed at empowering the agents of the future.