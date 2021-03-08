Building Real Estate Brands for the Future

Now that we’re a few months into 2021, it’s time to take advantage of the new opportunities that are at your fingertips. Perhaps it’s also time to give your real estate brand a refresh for the new year.

Here are a few tips to get you started on building a brand that is modern, relevant and irresistible.

1. Marketing personas. People want to do business with an agent and team they like, and like attracts like. Don’t be afraid to build your personality into your look so long as it is professional and presents you as the expert. Take it a step further by defining who your perfect client is and building your brand around them. For example, if you are excited about helping first-time homebuyers, your brand should take into consideration what a first-timer needs in an agent.

2. Unique value proposition. Most of us come into the real estate industry from a previous career, which lends us skills and experience that can be used to create a unique value proposition (UVP). Your UVP should differentiate you from the competition, so go beyond the typical real estate jargon.

3. Digital processes. Now that we have experienced a pandemic, the digital world will never be the same. It is critical that your brand incorporates Zoom meeting options for listing presentations and virtual showings, using Google Earth to highlight nearby amenities. Your marketing should have a rich combination of relevant, local and evergreen content. Lastly, your brand needs to be mobile-friendly and consistent across all platforms, marketing materials and team members if you have a team.

4. Automation. Speed-to-lead conversion is not a new conversation, but as we press forward with the digital era, there is an increasing demand for faster response times, and automation is a key element. Advancement in AI technology is opening the door for tools that allow real estate agents to automate the qualification process of a lead and match them to their ideal home.

5. Community involvement. People want to be a part of something bigger than themselves, and this can be a contributing factor as to why a consumer hires you (or doesn’t) to help them buy or sell a home. Find a charity or cause that you or your team members are passionate about and use your brand to create leverage to support your community.

6. Professional photos. Many agents are using outdated photos in their branding and marketing. Your customer cares about connecting with the real you, and the first place they start is with your picture. If you haven’t updated your headshot or team photo in years, make it your first step in modernizing your brand for 2021. If you aren’t currently using a professional headshot, make an appointment today.