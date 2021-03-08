NAR Hosting First-Ever Commercial Real Estate Forecast

The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) will be hosting its first-ever Commercial Real Estate Forecast Summit on Wed., March 10 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. EST. The all-virtual event will provide an outlook on the changing commercial real estate market. NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun, along with several other leading commercial real estate economists and researchers, will be participating in a panel discussion examining:

– The likelihood of a commercial real estate market recovery in 2021 and beyond

– Real estate investment trusts

– Opportunities in multifamily and office commercial real estate markets

– The state of retail and industrial real estate

Those interested in attending can email Troy Green at tgreen@nar.realtor.

For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.

