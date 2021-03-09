4 Creative Ways to Use a Luxury Market Report to Save You Time and Money

Real estate lead generation ideas are like gold. Ideas with real value are hard to come by, but you get to enjoy a generous payoff when you do find one that works. At the same time, generating real estate leads—especially in the luxury market—can take a lot of legwork.

The solution? Front load your real estate marketing strategy with done-for-you resources and automation when you can. One real estate lead generation idea that requires little to no effort is leveraging The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s (The Institute) monthly, done-for-you luxury market report.

While Institute members receive more in-depth market reports, anyone can download and use this helpful resource in their real estate marketing strategy. In fact, there are at least four creative ways to use a luxury market report—for everything from real estate lead generation to nurturing existing prospects. Here are a few ideas:

Hold a luxury market report monthly webinar with prospects, referral partners or previous clients. Consistently delivering value and expertise for nothing in return is one of the best ways to nurture your existing prospects, partners and clients. That’s why holding a monthly webinar based on luxury market report data is a simple way to stay top of mind—especially while COVID-19 continues to hold off in-person meetings or seminars.

Going over trends, answering questions and sharing your expert opinion can easily fill a productive hour online with your sphere of influence. Plus, sharing the replay link in your monthly emails or on your blog or website can help give existing leads an extra push.

In addition to inviting your regulars, a simple webinar funnel can help bring in new leads from anywhere in the world. This is a great way for agents who specialize in international real estate or relocation to extend their reach even farther.

Repurpose the luxury market report into a lead magnet for automated real estate lead generation. Tired of pushing the same old opt-ins and want a simple way to keep your online lead gen fresh? Each month, consider repurposing and rebranding luxury market report data into a downloadable PDF opt-in you can promote with Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn ads.

Instead of just copying and pasting the information, give opt-ins your take on the numbers and trends you see to let them “experience” your expertise.

Then, follow up with these leads with automated email nurture sequences and further segment them based on the content they tend to interact with more often (after taking the initial opt-in). This will help you better understand what information is best to send them and can inform your conversation if you (or they) decide to reach out individually.

Rebrand and distribute to your referral partners. Referral partners are a major source of hot leads for luxury real estate agents, which means other luxury real estate professionals in your area are also on the hunt for these strategic partnerships.

Just like a monthly webinar based on luxury market report data can help keep you top of mind with your referral partners, so can a monthly email with a branded report attached.

This helps keep the relationship mutually beneficial and can help you stand out among other real estate professionals who are vying for your partners’ referrals.

Use luxury market report highlights to nurture existing leads. If you’ve been keeping up with your CRM, you likely have a number of segments you send automated email workflows to. And as you know, not every segment is interested in the same information.

For instance, you might have a segment more interested in buying or investing, while another shows more interest in selling their home. These two segments require different content, which means you can break up the luxury market report’s data to inform new workflows or emails for the two different segments.

Want more help with luxury real estate lead generation?

Earning your Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist™ designation gives you access to some of the top producers in the industry and done-for-you marketing tools that give you an incredible advantage in luxury real estate.

The Institute also offers a wide range of resources for you to invest in yourself at any stage in your luxury real estate career—even if it hasn’t begun yet.

– Subscribe to our Estate of Mind podcast and/or Estate of Mind video series on YouTube for monthly deep-dives into specialized luxury real estate topics with industry experts

– Take our Luxury Livestream or Luxury Online training to qualify for Institute membership and its many member benefits

– Visit your Membership Portal for brand-new training sessions, as well as our book, “Rich Buyer Rich Seller: The Real Estate Agents’ Guide to Marketing Luxury Homes,” which is available for free to all Institute members and also available on Amazon

Diane Hartley is the president of the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, a premier independent authority in training and designation for real estate agents working in the upper-tier residential market. Hartley brings her passion for luxury marketing and more than 20 years of experience growing and leading businesses to her role as president of the Institute.