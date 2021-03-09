Better Homes and Gardens Ranked in Entrepreneur’s ‘Frachise 500’

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC recently announced it has ranked on Entrepreneur magazine’s 2021 Franchise 500® after adding 16 new affiliates in 2020. The brand was also ranked as one of the 2021 Fastest Growing Franchises in the magazine’s March issue. Despite facing an unprecedented year, the addition of new companies during 2020 was the highest on record since 2017.

Growth is just one pillar Entrepreneur measures for the Franchise 500. Companies are also evaluated based on franchise support, cost and fees, brand strength, financial strength and stability.

Below is a list of the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate affiliates added in 2020.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Hank Correa Realty

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Best Life

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Brush and Associates

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate I-20 Team

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Steinborn & Associates

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Island Lifestyles

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Medley

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Central

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Connections

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gaetano Marra Homes

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Mann Realty

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Lake Realty

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Property Shoppe

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Senter, REALTORS®

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Welcome Home

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Destinations

“In 2020, we welcomed many new companies that recognized the BHGRE brand’s ability to empower their business with powerful tools and systems that will attract new clients, new agents and fuel future growth,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate. “The recent accolades from Entrepreneur further solidify the brand’s commitment to helping our affiliates generate new opportunities for their business. As the only real estate lifestyle franchisor backed by the name recognition and trust of one of America’s most admired brands, Better Home and Gardens Real Estate provides a unique differentiator that continues to be extremely relevant to today’s homebuyers and sellers.”

For more information, please visit www.bhgre.com.

