Century 21 Named Fastest-Growing Franchise

Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently announced it was named the No. 1 Fastest Growing Franchise in the Entrepreneur 2021 list of the Fastest Growing Franchises, published in the magazine’s March issue. Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the company currently has a network of 145,000 affiliated sales professionals in approximately 13,000 offices across 86 countries and territories worldwide.

Franchises on this list are ranked based on the net total of units (both franchised and company-owned) added globally from July 2019 to July 2020, with ties broken based on percentage growth. (In previous years, only U.S. and Canadian unit growth was considered—2021 marks the first year that the ranking is based on systemwide growth, in recognition of the increasingly global nature of franchising.)

In 2020, the CENTURY 21® brand’s growth included the addition of 23 new franchises and the renewal of 145 companies to its network. The brand also recently expanded its global footprint, adding CENTURY 21 Italy and CENTURY 21 Guyana to its international roster of countries.

Content Square 1.

“Nothing can stop the smartest franchises from growing—not even a pandemic!” said Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur’s editor-in-chief. “We’ve been impressed with how innovative franchises have pivoted and adapted this past year and are happy to celebrate the ones who keep pushing forward and growing.”

The brand was also recognized as the No. 1 leader in brand awareness for 22 consecutive years as well as the most recognized name in real estate and the most respected brand in the industry, according to a 2020 ad tracking study conducted by Kantar Group Limited.

“At Century 21 Real Estate, we’re constantly pushing ourselves and our system members to ask, ‘What if?’ and challenge the expected norms of the real estate industry,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “It is our commitment to delivering the extraordinary with industry-leading technology, exceptional learning platforms, and unique programs focused on driving business growth that is resonating with industry professionals worldwide allowing them to reach their goals and our brand to continue to grow.”

Content Square 2.

To view the CENTURY 21 brand in the full ranking, click here.

For more information, please visit www.century21.com.

