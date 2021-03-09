Innovate With .realtor™ + .realestate Domains

NAR PULSE—Evolving your brand to conquer both digital and physical fields is the key to captivating and capturing clients and setting your business up for success now and into the future. With .realtor™ and .realestate domains, you can position your brokerage as an innovative leader prepared to leverage your expertise. Get yours today at get.realtor!

Earn Your C2EX Brokerage Endorsement

Brokers—join us for a free demonstration of the C2EX platform March 16 at 3:30 p.m. CT! Through C2EX, REALTORS® learn about key processes and issues, and gain access to powerful tools that can result in major business savings to boost your brokerage’s bottom line.

Opportunities to Profit from Property

Make sure your agents make the most of potential real estate investment opportunities to help build income and fund their retirement. Encourage them to get started by investing in REITs and attending the National Association of REALTORS®’ Center for REALTOR® Financial Wellness webinar on March 17.