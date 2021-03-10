Canyon Title Partners With MooveGuru

Canyon Title Inc, a Boston National Company, recently announced the launch of Canyon Concierge. This automated program, powered by MooveGuru, Inc., allows Canyon Title representatives and their agents to provide their customers with exclusive discounts and a utility concierge service. Canyon Title, along with affiliated brokers and agents, can utilize the program at no additional cost, and there is no fee for consumers to participate in the program.

MooveGuru, who powers Canyon Concierge, will provide an automated, white-glove mover engagement program, free for real estate brokers and agents, that enables Canyon Title’s brokerages to provide moving-related services for their clients. In addition to their concierge-style utility connections center, MooveGuru sends discounts on services frequently used by homebuyers/sellers to clients branded on behalf of Canyon Title’s representatives and their customers during the move and for the lifetime of the client.

According to Canyon Title CEO Rob Lindley, “Homebuyers and sellers are overwhelmed with all of the tasks involved in moving. At a minimum, there is a lot of packing and arranging of moving help. On top of that, utility services need to be transferred, mail forwarded and usually homebuyers need a variety of services for cleaning, landscaping or remodeling of their new place. MooveGuru has built a stellar reputation by delivering a concierge service for homebuyers and sellers that saves our customers time and money when they are moving. This is a service that will provide a significant differentiation from other title service providers and make Canyon Title the top choice for title services in the front range.”

Scott Oakley, CEO of MooveGuru, said, “Canyon Title is the leader in Colorado, so this partnership was an easy decision for us when we opened up our services into the state. We are excited to offer their clients a solution to reduce the stress of moving and make each Canyon Title representative a hero in the eyes of their customers.”

For more information, please visit www.mooveguru.com.