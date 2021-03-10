Newsmakers Spotlight: Chris Deitz on Promoting Growth During the Pandemic

Chris Dietz is the executive vice president of Global Operations for Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE), where he leads expansion plans by growing and managing the company’s international footprint.

Here, Dietz offers insight into what it means to be an RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker—individuals who are recognized for their positive contributions to the real estate industry—as well as how he and his team have adapted in the past year to increase membership across 70 countries.

You were selected as an RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker, in the Achiever category. What does it mean to be an achiever in the industry?

Chris Dietz: Being an achiever is really about making a difference, and that can happen in so many ways—whether by helping your own company reach bold new goals, developing new ways to deliver real estate services more efficiently or even helping a client navigate an especially challenging transaction.

You must give your goals sufficient attention to attain them. This means you must withdraw much of your time from activities that are not directly leading to the accomplishment of your goals. High achievers are action-orientated, visionary and laser-focused.

JG: How have you managed to adapt to changes in the industry over the years to stay successful?

CD: There really is no alternative to being adaptable. Technology changes, market conditions shift and consumer preferences evolve. Staying informed, anticipating what is on the horizon and being responsive are key factors for success and longevity in this industry.

How were you and your team at LeadingRE able to expand on several fronts in 2020 especially amid a global pandemic?

CD: We quickly understood the impact the pandemic would have on our prospective members and created a program that allowed companies to join our network with tools and products that were responsive to the pandemic.

Interest in joining LeadingRE was even stronger than normal, as independent companies saw the importance of being part of a global family that stands together, while still maintaining independence.

What is the current state of the global real estate market in the wake of the pandemic?

CD: The impact of the pandemic on the real estate market varies greatly by region. New Zealand, for example, had one of its best years ever, as did Germany. Globally, the second-home holiday markets were hit especially hard, largely because they typically attract a high percentage of foreign buyers, and travel restrictions limited that activity.

What was the biggest lesson or silver lining that you found during the pandemic?

CD: It was gratifying to experience the deep relationships that we have within our network, not only professionally, but also personally. These connections helped us mentally as we navigated a tough year together. And the travel restrictions provided some time to reflect and breathe—although we never slowed down. Now I’m ready to get back on the road!

Do you have a quote/motto that has helped guide you during your career?

CD: Always have a plan (or, better yet, two or three).

It may be the German in me, but I strongly believe in the importance of having a solid plan, as well as an alternate plan ready to go if plan A does not work. This kind of preparation helps us adapt immediately as needed and, ultimately, succeed.

Jordan Grice is RISMedia’s associate content editor. Email him your real estate news ideas at jgrice@rismedia.com.