HomeSmart Acquires PalmerHouse Properties

HomeSmart recently announced the acquisition of Atlanta-based PalmerHouse Properties—its largest purchase to date. The deal will add over 2,000 agents and six new markets to HomeSmart’s portfolio, growing the footprint to more than 22,000 total agents across 37 states.

“PalmerHouse Properties is a premier brokerage and great cultural fit with HomeSmart. We’re thrilled to have them join our team and are excited about the opportunities they will bring to all our agents and brokers, and their customers,” said Matt Widdows, HomeSmart’s founder and CEO. “This deal is another proof point that our plan to scale and accelerate growth is on track.”

PalmerHouse Properties is headquartered in Atlanta with a large presence in key markets across the state and additional offices in Florida, Tennessee, Missouri, North Carolina and Alaska. PalmerHouse headquarters will remain in Atlanta and each of its current office locations will keep the PalmerHouse Properties name. All HomeSmart offices will continue to operate as HomeSmart, but they will all be in the same family of companies.

“Joining the HomeSmart family offers our agents more buyers and sellers together,” said Kevin Palmer, CEO and founder, PalmerHouse Properties. “Combining that synergy with HomeSmart’s 100% commission model, tech-forward approach to business and superior customer service creates an unmatched winning team.”

For more information, please visit www.homesmart.com.

