The Group Partners With zavvie on ‘Guaranteed Offer’

The Group, a Northern Colorado real estate company, is launching “The Group Guaranteed Offer” program, powered by zavvie and its Offer Optimizer technology.

“The Group Guaranteed Offer” allows for various selling options, including instant offers from iBuyers and buy-before-you-sell from Bridge providers.

“Homeowners would love an all-cash offer when they are ready to sell, and with “The Group Guaranteed Offer,” they can see what an instant all-cash offer looks as soon as they are ready to make their move,” said Brandon Wells, president of The Group.

“Today, sellers have more ways they can sell their home and that’s why they want the help of an agent when making the biggest financial decision of their lives,” he added. “Homeowners no longer have to wait until they sell their current home before they buy their next one. With the newest option for sellers, they can buy a new home now and move later.”

The offering provides three primary seller options. Instant sales offers allows homeowners to receive an all-cash offer from an iBuyer. Homeowners can also select a modern “Bridge” program to facilitate a homeowner to buy their next home before selling and moving out of their current house when they are ready. The Group also helps homeowners sell on the open market.

“‘The Group Guaranteed Offer’ program is a one-stop-shop for Northern Colorado home sellers,” said Lane Hornung, zavvie co-founder and CEO. “By offering iBuyer and Bridge options, they are leading the marketplace in serving sellers, providing all of the newest options available to sell a home, with the guidance and expertise of a trusted, knowledgeable, local agent.”

For more information, please visit www.zavvie.com.

