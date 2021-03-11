ERA Real Estate Affiliates With Blue Star

ERA® Real Estate, a global franchise within the Realogy family of brands, recently announced the affiliation of Blue Star Real Estate Services ERA Powered. The startup brokerage is headquartered in Prescott, Arizona, and serves the surrounding Prescott Valley, Humboldt-Dewey and Chino Valley markets.

The ERA Powered® flexible branding option gives companies a choice to leverage their local brand identity and use the ERA brand’s full suite of learning, marketing and servicing resources.

Teresa Butler will be the designated broker and general manager for the company. Blue Star Real Estate Services ERA Powered is now the seventh ERA brand affiliate brokerage in Arizona.



“ERA Real Estate’s value proposition clearly aligns with entrepreneurs who seek proven support to grow their businesses. That could not be clearer for this exciting startup story set in picturesque Prescott,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “Teresa and her affiliated real estate agents are perfectly positioned to serve their clients leveraging the ERA® brand’s comprehensive offerings. By embracing the powered model, the new company can use its local brand identity with the growth, support and marketing benefits of being affiliated with a national brand. We are excited to extend the ERA network’s Arizona presence with the addition of Blue Star Real Estate Services ERA Powered and look forward to their future growth and expansion.”



“ERA’s robust technology suite and turnkey training platform will support agent productivity right out of the gate and serve as powerful recruiting messages for agents looking to grow their business,” said Teresa Butler, broker and manager, Blue Star Real Estate Services ERA Powered. “Our high-touch, high-tech approach to professional development is a clear differentiator in our market as we endeavor to further company growth by enhancing agent productivity.”

For more information, please visit www.era.com.