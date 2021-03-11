Fathom to Participate in Annual Roth Conference

Fathom Holdings Inc., a holding company that primarily operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fathom Realty, recently announced that Joshua Harley, its chief executive officer, and Marco Fregenal, its president and chief financial officer, will participate in the 33rd Annual Roth Conference, which will be held virtually.

Fathom’s presentation is on Wed., March 17 at 11:00 am ET. The presentation will be webcast live on the company’s website at www.fathomrealty.com, and will be archived on the site. Fathom’s management team also will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

For more information, please visit www.fathomrealty.com.

