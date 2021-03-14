BoomTown Joins Facebook’s Real Estate Top Provider Initiative

BoomTown recently announced an extension of their partnership with Facebook as part of the company’s Real Estate Top Producers Initiative. Facebook developed the initiative to highlight a trusted network of partners that have adopted the best practices for real estate advertising over the years, and demonstrated a proven track record of accountability and client success.

The Top Providers Initiative is a new effort to help agents, brokers and property management companies confidently choose a partner to aid in their real estate advertising efforts through Facebook and Instagram. BoomTown’s solutions are built in close partnership with Facebook.

“We have enjoyed working closely with Facebook to develop our advertising tools and services and appreciate the validation and clarity this initiative provides to an industry that is overwhelmed with solutions that often don’t deliver the ROI,” said Grier Allen, CEO and president of BoomTown. “Our clients have seen incredible success advertising in partnership with our digital marketing team and our Marketing Central self-service advertising portal, and we continue to see opportunity and huge growth potential in helping our clients target consumers on social media, engage with them where they spend their time, and drive more conversions.”

For more information, please visit www.boomtownroi.com.