Making Home-Buying More Appealing…and More Affordable

How to Help Clients Pay Off Their Mortgage Faster With the All In One Loan™



Ruth Ann Fisher

Broker

Del Coronado Realty

Coronado, California

What piqued your interest in the All In One Loan™ program initially?

Ruth Ann Fisher: A client of mine used one and raved about it. They were fairly conservative, so I found it intriguing that they chose this program over a traditional loan. As I became familiar with its benefits, I decided to use it for my own home purchase.

How can the market benefit?

RF: Most people need financing to buy. But what many don’t realize is how rigid and expensive a mortgage is, even with a low rate. The All In One Loan™ changes that by using the borrower’s everyday cash to accelerate the pay-off and lower monthly interest payments while also providing access to equity money for 30 years without refinancing. It makes home-buying more appealing and homeownership significantly more affordable.

How do you position it in your business?

RF: If I have a client who receives bonuses, commissions or other payments, I always suggest the program. Or, if a client is looking for flexibility for planned expenses, like renovating the home or buying an investment property, I introduce the All In One Loan™. For those buyers, it allows them to view the home as an asset more than a liability.

Can you share a client success story?

RF: I am blessed to have had the opportunity to work with several clients who chose the program, but one in particular comes to mind. Because of its features, and their home’s appreciating value, they were able to use their All In One™ Loan to pay all college tuition costs for both their sons. It was the greatest gift they could have given them as they started their lives as adults, made possible by their home loan.

For homebuyers needing a loan, what opportunities exist?

RF: One of the best features is the ability to use qualified and non-qualified assets as income. This helps many self-employed and passive-income earners qualify. Delayed financing allows cash buyers to recoup up to 80% of their investment without seasoning. For those in high-cost areas, there are no geographic loan limits. It allows ADU (accessory dwelling unit) income to qualify, and there’s no better way to benefit from an investment property.

What advice do you have for your peers in the industry?

RF: Talk to your lenders about the program. Ask them to make it available if they don’t already. With more knowledge about innovative products like the All In One Loan™, you become the provider of opportunities that your clients may not have otherwise, not just related to the home purchase, but to their overall financial well-being.

Dave Herbst is vice president, All In One Loan Finance, at CMG Financial. For more information, please visit www.cmgfi.com/all-in-one.

