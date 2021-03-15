Let’s Build an A-Team

The best team is made up of agents who know what they are doing and are, more than likely, people who you would want to work with if you were a client. So, looking through your “client eyes,” who would you want to work with? Keep that in mind when you go to hire or invite new team members to your team, making sure they understand and will keep your core values.

Core values are what support the vision of any company and help shape its culture. They are, in essence, the company’s identity—their principles, beliefs and philosophies. Unfortunately, when some brokerages/teams mostly (or only) focus on the technical competencies on how the team is run, they don’t educate the agents or potential clients about what the company is about: clarifying the identity of the company. This doesn’t attract all-star agents because they don’t know what you are about or if your team will be the right fit for them. Creating these values is how agents know that they want to work with you and know that you have the type of environment they want to be in long term.

What can you do to attract and retain those same agents that the other firms are trying to recruit? Target these A-team prospects and build your hit list with how you market and advertise to them through social media—with topics catered to common agent problems, crafted messages directed to them and even free reports that can be used to attract attention from them. What benefits would you be able to offer them that a competitor would not be able to offer? What is the message that the other firms/teams are trying to put forward? What are their core values? Do they offer any special programs to their team members?

Be sure to offer them premium services that they couldn’t get anywhere else, but remember to make sure they fit your team’s core values when you interview them.

