Converting Website Traffic Into Quality Leads

Homes.com’s SEO Fuel Product Helps Georgia Real Estate Professional Leverage Her Company’s Online Presence



Beverly Davison, a broker with The Georgia Club Realty in Statham, Georgia, has been in the real estate business for more than three decades and has seen first-hand the game-changing successes of the industry.

Davison was an X-ray technician when she decided to transition from the healthcare field to real estate in 1983 and came to her new career once she became involved in selling her first home. Over the years, she’s held various positions with different homebuilders and even worked in management for a while before joining The Georgia Club, a golf course community close to Athens.

She also has her own company, Beverly Pike Real Estate, where she focuses on resales, in addition to running a property management company where she manages rentals for clients.

Three years ago, Davison started working with Homes.com, which, according to her, has been a game-changing decision.

“When I came onboard The Georgia Club, they were spending an exorbitant amount of money without any way to measure it,” says Davison. “I got in touch with some different places to see what they could do for us, and I decided to go with Homes.com. They do an excellent job with our SEO and social media for so much less than what the prior company was doing it for.”

Davison especially loves Homes.com’s SEO Fuel product, which offers proven strategies to build her website’s presence in search results, helping the site attract more traffic to convert into quality leads.

“We share our website with the golf club because we sell golf memberships, and when I started, we had no real estate presence on the site at all,” says Davison. “We started to focus on some presence on the website for the real estate company by creating different pages and utilizing that with Homes.com to get traffic.”

Today, the site gets hits on those looking for the real estate portion of the business. Better yet, the social media aspect adds to the number of people who know about The Georgia Club.

“We’ve been happy with the traffic that’s been coming to our website, but you never know where people will be looking when searching for a home,” says Davison. “There have been several people who have found us on Facebook who didn’t even know about us before that. That’s because of our relationship with Homes.com.”

Davison also likes that the team at Homes.com makes themselves available by phone and email, answering any questions in minutes, and alerting her as to what’s coming up in the neighborhood to promote.

“It’s very hands-on. I can let them know what’s coming up and whether we have a new face or new plans, and they take that information and utilize it to create some interest…and I don’t have to think about it,” says Davison. “Being able to communicate directly with whoever specializes in that area has been so helpful. They do monthly meetings to review the traffic, and I’m able to talk about what content I need hyped up for the month. We couldn’t be happier.”

For more information, please visit marketing.homes.com.



Keith Loria is a contributing editor to RISMedia.

