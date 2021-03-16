Crye-Leike Awarded Industry Leading Website Quality Certification

Crye-Leike Real Estate Services recently announced it received the 2021 Website Quality Certification from Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE). The certification was presented in recognition of excellence in website design, content and functionality.

Led by Chief Information & Operations Officer Gurtej Sodhi and Director of Software Development Angie Bird, the Crye-Leike Information Technology team developed the website, www.clhomes.com, which was nominated for the Website Quality Certification. Crye-Leike’s website received high marks in a variety of areas relating to website performance, including usability, design, content, interactivity, customer service and mobile responsiveness.

“We are pleased to recognize the 107 companies that earned the WQC this year. The restrictions of this past year have heightened the importance of having a strong web presence and giving homebuyers and sellers easy ways to explore homes and communities online. Our WQC companies provide consumers with valuable resources through well-designed websites that offer relevant local content and up-to-the-minute housing information,” said LeadingRE President and CEO Paul Boomsma.

Crye-Leike’s website has received this certification for over 10 years. The specific measurements for the WQC are updated each year to reflect the most current online marketing strategies, as well as evolving consumer preferences.

“The Crye-Leike technology team strives to ensure that its online presence provides the millions of website visitors the best consumer experience in their journey and quest for finding the property that best suits their needs,” said Sodhi. “With an extensive practice to ensure the latest and most comprehensive and accurate listing data, the Crye-Leike website continues to garner national awards and accolades year after year.”

For more information, please visit www.clhomes.com.