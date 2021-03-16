Help Your Agents Become Financial Planning Experts

NAR PULSE—New agents need help conquering the fundamentals of money management as an independent contractor. Set them up for financial success by encouraging them to complete their Center for REALTOR® Financial Wellness assessment, and leverage resources to help them make sure their accounts are accounted for.

Talk to Your Agents About Safety

Keeping your agents safe on the job is a crucial matter, and it’s important to frequently talk to them about safety. Visit the REALTOR® Safety Program for a Broker Toolkit that includes tips, best practices and resources to share with your agents.

March’s Limited-Time RTRN Offers

Tap into the power of the National Association of REALTORS®’ That’s Who We R Consumer Ad Campaign to set your brokerage apart in the market. Find great deals on new resources to pump up your REALTOR® pride from Right Tools, Right Now (RTRN). Offers available through March only!