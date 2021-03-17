Inside Real Estate Announced its Spring 2021 Release

Inside Real Estate recently announced its Spring 2021 Release for its flagship platform, kvCORE. The release features an enhanced CRM design, faster IDX websites with additional customization, expanded functionality for real estate teams, and new Playbooks technology, according to the company.

“Delivering cutting-edge technology that drives real results for our customers is at the core of everything we do—the tech has to work for them, not the other way around,” said Joe Skousen, CEO, CORE Division at Inside Real Estate. “We listen to the 250,000-plus agents, teams and brokerages we serve and are excited to continue fulfilling our commitment to bring them the most robust and innovative technology available, helping make them more productive and profitable.”

According to the company, the kvCORE Spring 2021 Release doubles down on principles that have powered Inside Real Estate’s product strategy for years:ease of use, automation, customization and ROI. Highlights from this release include:

Playbooks: They combine several kvCORE’s features, curated into a streamlined, automated flow. With one-click from their dashboard, users can now initiate Playbooks like “Promote a Listing,” which combine the highest impact kvCORE features plus best practices of top users, in a simple wizard-like experience.

CRM Design and Performance: kvCORE’s Smart CRM is now 10X faster after receiving performance upgrades, a sleek new user interface and simplified navigation options. The updated design gives a complete view of the consumer journey with rapid access to engagement tools like texting, CORE Video powered by BombBomb, CORE Voicemail Drop, Market Reports and more.

Pond Accounts: kvCORE’s functionality for teams has now been expanded to include automated Pond Accounts, allowing groups of agents to work contacts from a shared “pond.” The Pond Accounts will apply kvCORE’s behavioral automation to nurture leads while providing clear visibility on activity and agent accountability.

Website Enhancements: kvCORE’s IDX websites now feature improved speed and load times across over 600 MLSs throughout the US & Canada, as well as added customization capabilities like layout designs, widget options, custom colors and an library of professional images.

“Our job is to learn from our clients, and we believe the connection between their success and ours is very direct,” said Nick Macey, president, CORE Division at Inside Real Estate. “This latest release was a result of our team diving deep into what is really generating results for our clients, and then making it even easier to achieve them. Customers are able to drive more business value with kvCORE, faster than ever before.”

Inside Real Estate will be showcasing features from the kvCORE Spring 2021 Release in a live webinar on March 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. PT. The webinar will also unveil several new products slated for release to the market later in 2021.

For more information, please visit www.insiderealestate.com.

