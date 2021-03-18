Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Expands Global Network

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices recently announced that Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox Cities Realty has joined its worldwide network. The company will add an additional office and 22 agents to the global brokerage network.

“I am beyond passionate when it comes to real estate,” said Heather Gossen, CEO and founder of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox Cities Realty. “Growing up, my family moved around frequently and now as an adult, I understand the importance of ‘home.’ It’s so much more than four walls and a roof, it’s the memories created, the feelings endured and the experiences people make inside those walls. I want to help create that for every one of my customers and together with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, it will be made possible.”

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox Cities Realty to our global network,” said Chris Stuart, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “The passion that Heather Gossen and her team display through their impeccable work ethic and high standards of service to clients complement the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices core values of trust, integrity, stability and longevity seamlessly, and I know they will add great value to the network.”

Gino Blefari, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, extended his own welcome to the company: “Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox Cities Realty is a perfect addition to the network. We truly value a brokerage whose continuous dedication to their clients aligns with the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ mission of helping clients achieve their goals faster than they would in our absence.”



For more information, please visit bhhsfoxcitiesrealty.com.