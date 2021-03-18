ERAÂ® Real Estate Announces Award Winners

ERAÂ® Real Estate recently announced its Circle of Success Award recipients, recognizing exemplary brokerages and affiliated agents for their exceptional performance, commitment to service and professional achievements. The announcement came during this week’s virtual FUEL ERA international conference.

“While real estate is an inherently local business, the incredible accomplishments of our outstanding ERAÂ® brand companies and affiliated sales associates must be recognized at a national level in order to showcase their unparalleled dedication in guiding their clients through the biggest and most important purchase of their life,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “Their focus on the relationship rather than the transaction serves as a clear differentiator and distinguishes them from their competitors. These singular awards are supported by perhaps the most collaborative real estate network in the world. Behind every winner is a connected community of real estate professionals who make up Team ERA. We are so proud of our 2020 Circle of Success Award winners because they truly exemplify the spirit of the brand in their local markets and in the industry at large.”

Highlights from the 2020 ERA Circle of Success Awards include:

Brenda W. Casserly Memorial Award for Top All-Around Sales Associate

Jilian Gardner, ERA Courtyard Real Estate (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma)

Top All-Around Team

Maria Sims Group, ERA Sunrise Realty (Canton, Georgia)



Rookie of the Year

Zackery Bobo, ERA Sunrise Realty (Canton, Georgia)

Office Coordinator of the Year

Patricia Gremillion, ERA Sarver Real Estate, Inc. (Leesville, Lousiana)



ERA Real Estate Distinctive PropertiesSM Sapphire Award

Sue Frye, ERA Landmark Real Estate (Bozeman, Montana)



ERA Circle of Light Award for Community Leadership

Napier Realtors ERA (Midlothian, Virginia)



Jim Jackson Memorial Award â€“ 1st in ServiceÂ®

Category 1: ERA Sunrise Realty (Canton, Georgia)

Category 2: ERAÂ Priority Real Estate (Gillette, Wyoming)

Jim Jackson Memorial Award â€“ 1st in ServiceÂ® Agent

Zackery Bobo, ERA Sunrise Realty (Canton, Georgia)

Jim Jackson Memorial Award â€“ 1st in ServiceÂ® Team

Maria Sims Group, ERA Sunrise Realty (Canton, Georgia)

Gene Francis Memorial Award for Top All-Around Company

ERA Davis & Linn (Jacksonville, Florida) and ERA Kings Bay Realty (Kingsland, Georgia)



Additionally, ERAÂ® Real Estate recently announced its top producer awards for the No. 1 ranked company, sales associate team, broker team and individual agent at a national level in both number of transactions and total sales volume.

“In any given year, achieving No. 1 status is a distinction that speaks volumes about commitment, professionalism, expertise, drive and service. In 2020, those who also demonstrated resiliency, adaptability and grit rose to the top. I am always deeply proud of the people who represent the ERA brand with their exemplary performance, but I am particularly proud of their 2020 accomplishments,” said Chris.

– Top ranked company: HUNT Real Estate ERA

– Top sales associate team in units: The Stiller Group â€” Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered

– Top sales associate team in sales volume: Cox Team â€” ERA Brokers Consolidated

– Top broker team in units: Amanda & Kyla Team â€” ERA All in One Realty

– Top broker team in sales volume: J2 Group, Inc. â€” Knipe Realty ERA Powered

– Top agent in units and sales volume: Jennifer Davis â€” ERA Realty Center

For more information, please visit www.era.com.

