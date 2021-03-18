Spring Into Action: Register to Prepare for a Shifting Market

It’s been a full year since the industry was upended at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, real estate agents and brokers are thriving after having shifted business practices to adapt. However, this doesn’t mean the real estate industry, which is well aware that sudden market shifts can occur, should let its guard down. Be prepared for anything and everything by registering for this year’s biggest virtual event yet: “Spring Into Action 2021.”

RISMedia and the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) have teamed up again to co-present the all-day, virtual event—being held on April 8 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EDT. The educational gathering brings together more than 75 of the industry’s leaders, coaches and trainers to get you ready for the bustling spring and summer markets.

Tune in to the following sessions to ensure you’re prepared for whatever gets thrown your way during this year’s spring market:

Spring Market Update: How 2021 Has Unfolded So Far…and What Lies Ahead

In this important presentation, Lawrence Yun shares how the market is shaping up so far in 2021 after a rousing 2020. Find out how interest rates, inventory and more stand to impact home-buying and selling as we head into the critical spring and summer season.

Featuring:

– Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist and SVP of Research, NAR

Broadcasting: 11:10 a.m. EDT

Broker Track: The State of Real Estate: Market Conditions and Outlook in Key Regions

People are on the move, shifting the dynamics of many markets around the country. In this power session, brokers from five of the industry’s largest regional firms share their insights on how markets have changed, where people are moving to and why, the challenges associated with inventory, and where the opportunities for business lie.



Featuring:

– Boomer Foster, President, General Brokerage, Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.

– Dan Kruse, President & CEO, CENTURY 21® Affiliated

– Pamela Liebman, President & CEO, The Corcoran Group

– Michael Pappas, President & CEO, The Keyes Company/Illustrated Properties

Broadcasting: 12:30 p.m. EDT



Agent Track – Communicating Your Value to Sellers in a Seller’s Market

In a hot market with low inventory, securing the listing is tougher than ever. Learn strategies for differentiating yourself with sellers and winning out in multiple-offer scenarios.

Featuring:

– Colley Bailey, REALTOR®, Fathom Realty

– Alan Canas, REALTOR®, Canas Realty, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury

– Sherri Johnson, Coach, Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting

– Melinda Davala Sarkis, Sales Associate, Coldwell Banker

Broadcasting: 12:45 p.m. EDT



Agent Track – Creating Demand in the Luxury Market When Inventory Is Limited

If you think the luxury market is out of your reach, think again. In this session, Diane Hartley and her panel of experts share strategies and best practices for increasing demand in the million-dollar-plus market.

Featuring:

– Lucio Bernal, Broker Associate, Coldwell Banker Realty

– Meredith Hardington, REALTOR®, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

– Diane Hartley, President, The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing

– Kofi Nartey, Founder, SOCIETY

– Holly Winkle, Broker Associate, Michael Saunders

Broadcasting: 1:10 p.m. EDT



Agent Track – Pricing Strategies for a Hot Market

Real estate prices are on the rise, and houses are in short supply. For sellers, that can spell multiple offers and bidding wars. In this session, industry expert Creig Northrop leads a panel of savvy real estate professionals who share strategies for working with sellers to choose the best possible price point for their market.

Featuring:

– Amy Curry, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties

– Amanda DiVito Parle, Broker/Team Lead, RE/MAX Alliance – DiVito Dream Makers

– Creig Northrop, Northrop Realty, A Long & Foster Company

Broadcasting: 1:40 p.m. EDT

Broker Track – Trend Watch: What You Need to Focus on for the Remainder of 2021

From opportunities in the luxury market to new tactics for bringing in the best agents, here’s what you need to focus on to maximize results for the remainder of 2021.

Featuring:

– Keith Ard, President, Northern California and Nevada RE/MAX Gold

– Chris Kelly, President & CEO, Ebby Halliday Companies

– Elizabeth Nunan, President & CEO, Houlihan Lawrence

– Cara Whitley, Chief Marketing Officer, Century 21 Real Estate

Broadcasting: 3:15 p.m. EDT

