Newsmakers Hall of Fame: Joan Docktor on Virtual Tech to Stay Connected

Joan Docktor, president of Berkshire Hathway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®, was recently inducted into RISMedia’s 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers Hall of Fame.



RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers is a yearly campaign that awards those who have shown ingenuity and who have accomplished incredible success within the real estate industry. For 2021, RISMedia honored nearly 300 individuals along with its third annual Hall of Fame—a select group of icons in the industry who are recognized for their long-standing and/or exemplary service.

“I’m humbled and honored! Thank you for inducting me into the 2021 RISMedia Hall of Fame. Our Chairman, Larry Flick, IV was inducted last year and I am so proud to be included with him and so many other distinguished icons—leaders who I truly admire,” says Docktor.

In 2020, Docktor quickly pivoted and learned to adapt amid the new environment, leading the firm’s more than 70 offices, 5,500 sales professionals and 700 employees virtually by holding daily meetings with leadership to formulate a plan.

“I quickly adapted to leading a company virtually. At the start of the pandemic, I held daily meetings with leadership, forming a plan to keep everyone safe and business moving,” says Docktor. “Our up-to-date office communications kept everyone calm and informed. Clear, consistent communication is key! My weekly videos and blogs increased engagement. I encouraged agents to hold virtual opens and, as vice chairperson of Bright MLS, influenced Bright to add them to their website.”

Another essential component? Education. Docktor says she made sure her agents “didn’t miss a beat” when it came to keeping up to date on the latest digital trends and technology.

“We offered a wide variety of classes from how to create a great video for virtual open houses to Zoom meeting tips to how to create a blog,” says Docktor. “In 2020, we had 26,000 virtual training sessions and 8,000 virtual showings. I always want our sales professionals to have all the tools at their fingertips to sustain and grow their business.”

While everyone was isolated, Docktor’s goal was to keep the team connected as much as possible through virtual meetings, coaching, special events and social events.

“The biggest obstacle our industry faced in 2020 was the inability to hold as many in-person showings or listing appointments… or really anything in person, for safety reasons. We know that real estate is inherently a people business, so this was an opportunity to adapt,” says Docktor.

A year later, the pandemic is still wrapped around daily life, but the end is in view, according to Docktor.

“According to market projections, this year will be a great one for our industry. Vaccine availability and possible herd immunity will lead to faster job growth, release of personal savings and an energized economy,” she says. “I believe that online classes, virtual tours, 3-D tours, and virtual listing appointments (available as an alternative to in-person) are here to stay.”

“As always, I look forward to helping people achieve the dream of homeownership, through our sales professionals,” adds Docktor. “I got pulled into this business because I could help others with one of the most important things in their lives: finding a home to celebrate being alive, growing personally and professionally, and living their dreams! It is an amazing career with no limitations other than the ones you give to yourself.”



Liz Dominguez is RISMedia’s senior online editor. Email her your real estate news ideas to ldominguez@rismedia.com.

