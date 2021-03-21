LeadingRE Names Property Webmasters to Its Global Solutions Group

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® recently named Property Webmasters to its Global Solutions Group, a collection of preferred business resources for its member firms outside of North America.

Property Webmasters offers real estate marketing solutions that concentrate on company exposure and lead generation through various digital marketing practices, including high-converting website development, paid marketing, SEO, social media, retargeting, newsletter marketing and more.

“Property Webmasters’ concentration on helping real estate firms perform well online and successfully generate regional and international leads through proven marketing funnels makes them an exciting addition to our Global Solutions Group. Their focus on research and development further strengthens their offering, helping them deliver market-responsive products and services specific to the property industry,” said LeadingRE Director of Sales and Business Development Jeff Kennedy.

“We are passionate about the success of traditional estate agencies across the world, and we have been very fortunate to work with the world’s leading brands. We are committed and driven to help our clients succeed,” said Property Webmasters CEO Jamie Arthur.

For more information, please visit LeadingRE.com.

