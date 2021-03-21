What a Top 1% Financial Advisor Learned From the Real Estate Industry

Awarded as a top 1% U.S. financial advisor, Marvin Mitchell built an innovative lead generation process by learning what top REALTORS® do. He is a top-five finalist for National Retirement Advisor of the Year and a MyOutDesk client. He also earned the Elite Advisors Group award from Advisors Excel.

Mitchell shares that “financial advisory firms are like dinosaurs.”

As founder and CEO of Compass Retirement Systems, Mitchell built an innovative inbound marketing process, and now he’s closing multimillion-dollar clients weekly.

How? Just like how top-producing real estate teams are doing it—with virtual assistants. “Attraction marketing is something that has to take place, so I began to look at who’s doing this right—and that was the real estate world,” Mitchell explains.

“My virtual assistant recently made me $43,000 in commissions in less than half an hour,” adds Mitchell. “The return on investment (ROI) on our virtual assistants is amazing. I’m definitely going to finish the year with over 20 times ROI.”

The current flows in your sales and marketing processes could keep you from generating more leads, traffic and revenue. As a real estate leader, you can see optimal results on your marketing and sales development when delegating your processes efficiently.

“Once we get a lead, that’s where my virtual assistants come into the picture,” says Mitchell. “They follow up on those leads, get them on my sales team’s calendar and make our time more efficient. It saves us hundreds of hours of time because we don’t have to find the most qualified people ourselves.”

We all know that it takes good structure to reach top-producing levels and gain marketshare. To do so, top teams are bringing in the right help so that agents can focus on closing more deals.

“When my virtual assistant recently landed a client, that alone paid for two virtual assistants for an entire year,” notes Mitchell.

Talented Labor Without Local Limitations

Real estate firms and brokerages realize, now more than ever before, that many functions can be done remotely and don’t require physical space. Real estate virtual assistants for recruitment, marketing and administrative roles are cost-effective and allow more freedom for local teams to focus on closing more deals.

REALTORS® see that adding virtual assistant talent to the mix can also lower overhead costs (at up to 70% savings when compared to hiring a traditional employee).

If the highest-performing financial advisor in the nation is leveraging virtual assistants, shouldn’t you as well for your own business growth?