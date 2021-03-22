Record-Breaking Home System Usage Makes Home Warranties More Important Than Ever

New Industry Data Shows Finding Best Client Coverage Among REALTORS®’ Top Priorities

Results are in from our latest home warranty survey, co-sponsored by Cinch Home Services, and the numbers bear out what we’re seeing across the country in the new work-from-home environment—that usage and wear and tear of home systems and appliances is the highest it’s ever been and, as a result, home warranties for both buyers and sellers are more important than ever before.

RISMedia collected more than 500 responses last month from a majority of experienced real estate professionals with more than 10 years of experience, from nearly every state in the U.S.

Some highlights from the data show that for both buyers and sellers, nearly 90% of respondents believe a home warranty gives their clients peace of mind during the purchasing and negotiating processes. And 94% of respondents believe that coverage is the most important criteria when choosing a home warranty company to present to their clients.

We asked Adam Brown, vice president of Cinch Home Services, if these stats reflect what he’s seeing at one of the nation’s leading home warranty companies based in Boca Raton, Florida.

“REALTORS® do more than help sell or buy homes; they serve as partners in some of the most critical decisions in their clients’ lives,” Brown says. “With this in mind, real estate agents are placing a higher emphasis in finding the best home protection coverage for clients. It’s not just about price—it’s about what’s in the best interest for their clients.”

Brown adds that like all home warranty companies, Cinch saw an increase in service requests throughout 2020 as more people were forced to stay home due to the pandemic, utilizing their home systems and appliances more than ever.