NAR Issues Statement Following Last Week’s Shootings in Atlanta

National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) President Charlie Oppler issued the following statement in response to the shootings that killed eight people in the Atlanta area on Tues. March 15.

“We are saddened by the senseless murders of eight people, including six Asian American women, in Atlanta earlier this week,” said Oppler, a REALTOR® from Franklin Lakes, N.J., and the CEO of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International. “Our deepest sympathies are with the families of the ongoing violence against the Asian American community.

“Everyone in this country should feel safe from discrimination and violence based on their race, gender or national origin. NAR is committed to continuing our work alongside the Asian Real Estate Association of America to build more inclusive communities through fair housing initiatives in our hope for a better America.”

