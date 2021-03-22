‘You’ve Got to Be Able to Tell Your Story’ — Making It for the Long Haul in Real Estate













Episode 18

Dan Forsman

President & CEO

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

Overview

It’s no secret that real estate agents and brokers are some of the most engaging professionals out there. To be able to do the job that they do and work the schedule that many of them work, you need to have a positive mindset and be able to make connections with people from all walks of life. To be successful in that regard, you need to be willing to be honest and open about your own story. Although some people may think they don’t have a very compelling story to tell, as you’ll soon find out, that couldn’t be farther from the truth.

In this week’s episode of RISMedia’s RealEdge podcast, Dan Forsman, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, discusses why telling your story and diversity within your company will help you make real estate your long-term career. He also gives us a deep dive into the importance of real estate training and the tools that agents can take advantage of to get them to the next level, among other topics.

On this week’s episode you’ll learn:

0:30 The importance of getting your story out there

2:45 Learning to focus and always be passionate about what you do

4:56 How the new administration will have a positive impact on the housing market

8:00 How trauma prepares you to look at the world differently

12:55 Why you need to start every morning with a plan

16:50 The importance of who you surround yourself with and let into your inner circle

20:45 Why every real estate professional should have a coach or take training

28:00 Different tools that agents should seek out to assist them

32:20 Why storytellers make the best real estate agents

36:10 If you make it long-term in real estate, you won’t start in the same place you end up

39:02 Why being diverse—in every facet of your company—will make you resilient

About Dan Forsman

As the president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, Dan Forsman is the leader, visionary, motivator, protector and supporter of more than 1,550 associates in 22 locations across the state. In 2020, Forsman led the company’s transition to virtual platforms and, leveraging the latest technology with the power of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand, the firm enjoyed record-breaking sales. After kicking off 2020 with great success, the pandemic, a microburst of a recession and a contentious presidential election presented many challenges, none of which Forsman wasn’t able to overcome. From the safety and comfort of his employees to ensuring real estate was deemed an essential service, his continued support and resources never waivered. “Our associates are essential, not expendable,” became Forsman’s mantra.

With more than 30 years of experience, Forsman is recognized as an influencer within the real estate community. In 2019, he was awarded as an Industry Icon in Modern Luxury Interiors Atlanta magazine, and the company was also awarded in the Best Employer category. Today, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is ranked No. 1 in homes sold by Trendgraphix and Smart RE Data. In 2021, Forsman was inducted into RISMedia’s prestigious Real Estate Newsmakers Hall of Fame.

Links and Resources

