Teams, Too, Can Plateau: A New Brand and Broker Could Be the Answer

Working within a real estate team is more commonplace than ever in the industry. And like other business models, there are pros and cons. Most teams operate with each member pitching in and sharing willingly in the spirit of collaboration to better serve clientele.

Invariably, there comes a time when the team, especially after reaching a sales plateau, sets higher goals for itself, such as adding entrepreneurs, closing more deals and building more long-term relationships with consumers. It’s at this time of stagnation when the conversation to switch brokerages begins to percolate in earnest, and decisions are ultimately made to remain with the current brokerage or find a company and brand better suited to supporting those higher goals.

For us, after meeting with numerous brokers and companies, our decision to partner with Susan Gill at CENTURY 21 Fairways Real Estate helped reduce costs and net more income dollars. By affiliating with the most recognized name in real estate, according to a 2020 Kantar ad tracking study, my team now has access to enhanced tech and product support, wide-ranging learning and coaching, and a productivity platform that includes CRM, marketing and public relations business tools.

Overall, the growth culture that Susan leans into, and the direction and mission of the CENTURY 21® brand, aligned with my team’s vision and focus on delivering a service that exceeds client expectations—and is one they would be proud and willing to refer to others. In today’s market, it’s these things that make the difference.

Case in point: In today’s market, conventional wisdom says it is extremely easy for sellers to sell and difficult for buyers to buy. Conventional work, on the other hand, will not get the team (or agent) the business. Low inventory presents many challenges, and having a company that provides access to market data and the team to leverage it in the client’s best interests is critical. What’s the average sell-to-list ratio? What’s the average time on market? Is the client price point outperforming or underperforming in the market?

Not everybody knows how to play in this field. Writing a deal is just the first part. You have to get to the closing table. And just because a contract is signed at listing price in the first few hours doesn’t mean that the seller was met with the best outcome. Maybe a seller counseled by a team of market experts wouldn’t have left tens of thousands of dollars on the table. Conversely, a team that knows how to use unorthodox negotiation strategies may be able to create a good deal for a buyer even in a seller-favored market.

My goal as a team leader moving forward is to grow with a focus on the ways we can improve the consumer experience. Hence, how I know our alignment with the mission of the CENTURY 21® brand coupled with access to the very best market data, marketing and tech tools, and a culture of collaboration and growth, will be the answer for helping my team get over the plateau. I wish others the same in 2021 and beyond.