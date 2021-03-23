Brian Buffini to Tackle Real Estate Trends at Spring Into Action Virtual Event

Search
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Search in comments
Search in excerpt
Filter by Custom Post Type
Content from
{ "homeurl": "https://rismedia.com/", "resultstype": "vertical", "resultsposition": "hover", "itemscount": 4, "imagewidth": 70, "imageheight": 70, "resultitemheight": "auto", "showauthor": 0, "showdate": 1, "showdescription": 1, "charcount": 3, "noresultstext": "No results!", "didyoumeantext": "Did you mean:", "defaultImage": "https://rismedia.com/wp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/img/default.jpg", "highlight": 0, "highlightwholewords": 1, "openToBlank": 1, "scrollToResults": 0, "resultareaclickable": 1, "autocomplete": { "enabled": 1, "googleOnly": 1, "lang": "en", "mobile": 1 }, "triggerontype": 1, "triggeronclick": 1, "triggeronreturn": 1, "triggerOnFacetChange": 1, "trigger": { "delay": 300, "autocomplete_delay": 310 }, "overridewpdefault": 0, "override_method": "post", "redirectonclick": 0, "redirectClickTo": "results_page", "redirect_on_enter": 0, "redirectEnterTo": "results_page", "redirect_url": "?s={phrase}", "settingsimagepos": "left", "settingsVisible": 0, "hresulthidedesc": "0", "prescontainerheight": "400px", "pshowsubtitle": "0", "pshowdesc": "1", "closeOnDocClick": 1, "iifNoImage": "description", "iiRows": 2, "iiGutter": 5, "iitemsWidth": 200, "iitemsHeight": 200, "iishowOverlay": 1, "iiblurOverlay": 1, "iihideContent": 1, "loaderLocation": "auto", "analytics": 0, "analyticsString": "", "show_more": { "url": "?s={phrase}", "action": "ajax" }, "mobile": { "trigger_on_type": 1, "trigger_on_click": 1, "hide_keyboard": 0 }, "compact": { "enabled": 1, "width": "300px", "closeOnMagnifier": 1, "closeOnDocument": 0, "position": "fixed", "overlay": 0 }, "animations": { "pc": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "fadeInDown" }, "mob": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "voidanim" } }, "autop": { "state": "disabled", "phrase": "", "count": 100 } }

Brian Buffini to Tackle Real Estate Trends at Spring Into Action Virtual Event

By Liz Dominguez

0 comments

Brian Buffini to Tackle Real Estate Trends at Spring Into Action Virtual Event
Share This Post Now!

In real estate, it can be difficult to pinpoint the most up-to-date trends. Why? Everything changes so quickly that real estate practitioners have to hustle to keep up with the “new normal.” Brian Buffini, founder and chairman of Buffini & Company, will soon be making this process easy, outlining which trends will be impacting the months ahead during a one-on-one session with RISMedia President and CEO John Featherston.

Tune in to the session, being held on April 8 during RISMedia’s “Spring Into Action,” an all-day virtual event co-presented by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).

After Q1: The Trends Impacting the Months Ahead
Broadcasting: 11:50 a.m. EDT
More Details Here

Click here to register for a 50% discount! All registrants will receive a complimentary digital copy of RISMedia’s “Ultimate Social Media Guide” as a giveaway ($50 value).

You also won’t want to miss our other General Sessions:

Opening Session: Spring Into Action
Broadcasting: 11:00 a.m. EDT – More Details

Featuring: John Featherston, RISMedia; Charlie Oppler, NAR

Spring Market Update: How 2021 Has Unfolded So Far…and What Lies Ahead
Broadcasting: 11:10 a.m. EDT — More Details

Featuring: Dr. Lawrence Yun, NAR

Women in Real Estate: Seizing the Opportunities in 2021
Broadcasting: 11:20 a.m. EDT — More Details

Featuring: Bess Freedman, Brown Harris Stevens; Helen Hanna Casey, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services; Rosey Koberlein, Long Companies; Christina Pappas, The Keyes Family of Companies

Fighting Back With Technology: One-on-One With Morgan Carey
Broadcasting: 12:00 p.m. EDT — More Details

Featuring: Morgan Carey, Real Estate Webmasters; John Featherston, RISMedia

Click here to receive 50% off registration now to kick off the spring market right!

Spring Into Action 2021 Sponsors

Diamond Sponsors
National Association of REALTORS® Center for REALTOR® Development
Real Estate Webmasters

Master Sponsor
CENTURY 21®
The Corcoran Group

Host Sponsor
Lone Wolf Technologies
Qualia
Realtors Property Resource, LLC
Rocket Mortgage

Event Sponsors
CoreLogic
David Knox Productions, Inc.
The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing
Pillar To Post Home Inspectors®
Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

View Cart Checkout Continue Shopping
192.168.100.54