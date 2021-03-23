Brian Buffini to Tackle Real Estate Trends at Spring Into Action Virtual Event

In real estate, it can be difficult to pinpoint the most up-to-date trends. Why? Everything changes so quickly that real estate practitioners have to hustle to keep up with the “new normal.” Brian Buffini, founder and chairman of Buffini & Company, will soon be making this process easy, outlining which trends will be impacting the months ahead during a one-on-one session with RISMedia President and CEO John Featherston.

Tune in to the session, being held on April 8 during RISMedia’s “Spring Into Action,” an all-day virtual event co-presented by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).

After Q1: The Trends Impacting the Months Ahead

Broadcasting: 11:50 a.m. EDT

More Details Here

Content Square 1.

Click here to register for a 50% discount! All registrants will receive a complimentary digital copy of RISMedia’s “Ultimate Social Media Guide” as a giveaway ($50 value).

You also won’t want to miss our other General Sessions:

Opening Session: Spring Into Action

Broadcasting: 11:00 a.m. EDT – More Details

Content Square 2.

Featuring: John Featherston, RISMedia; Charlie Oppler, NAR

Spring Market Update: How 2021 Has Unfolded So Far…and What Lies Ahead

Broadcasting: 11:10 a.m. EDT — More Details

Featuring: Dr. Lawrence Yun, NAR

Content Square 3.

Women in Real Estate: Seizing the Opportunities in 2021

Broadcasting: 11:20 a.m. EDT — More Details

Featuring: Bess Freedman, Brown Harris Stevens; Helen Hanna Casey, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services; Rosey Koberlein, Long Companies; Christina Pappas, The Keyes Family of Companies

Fighting Back With Technology: One-on-One With Morgan Carey

Broadcasting: 12:00 p.m. EDT — More Details

Featuring: Morgan Carey, Real Estate Webmasters; John Featherston, RISMedia

Click here to receive 50% off registration now to kick off the spring market right!

Spring Into Action 2021 Sponsors



Diamond Sponsors

National Association of REALTORS® Center for REALTOR® Development

Real Estate Webmasters

Master Sponsor

CENTURY 21®

The Corcoran Group



Host Sponsor

Lone Wolf Technologies

Qualia

Realtors Property Resource, LLC

Rocket Mortgage