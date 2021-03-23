Brian Buffini to Tackle Real Estate Trends at Spring Into Action Virtual Event

In real estate, it can be difficult to pinpoint the most up-to-date trends. Why? Everything changes so quickly that real estate practitioners have to hustle to keep up with the “new normal.” Brian Buffini, founder and chairman of Buffini & Company, will soon be making this process easy, outlining which trends will be impacting the months ahead during a one-on-one session with RISMedia President and CEO John Featherston.
Tune in to the session, being held on April 8 during RISMedia’s “Spring Into Action,” an all-day virtual event co-presented by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).
After Q1: The Trends Impacting the Months Ahead
Broadcasting: 11:50 a.m. EDT
Opening Session: Spring Into Action
Broadcasting: 11:00 a.m. EDT – More Details
Featuring: John Featherston, RISMedia; Charlie Oppler, NAR
Spring Market Update: How 2021 Has Unfolded So Far…and What Lies Ahead
Broadcasting: 11:10 a.m. EDT — More Details
Featuring: Dr. Lawrence Yun, NAR
Women in Real Estate: Seizing the Opportunities in 2021
Broadcasting: 11:20 a.m. EDT — More Details
Featuring: Bess Freedman, Brown Harris Stevens; Helen Hanna Casey, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services; Rosey Koberlein, Long Companies; Christina Pappas, The Keyes Family of Companies
Fighting Back With Technology: One-on-One With Morgan Carey
Broadcasting: 12:00 p.m. EDT — More Details
Featuring: Morgan Carey, Real Estate Webmasters; John Featherston, RISMedia
