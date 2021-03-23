Corcoran Group Launches New Affiliate: Corcoran Baer & McIntosh

Corcoran Group, LLC recently announced the launch of its newest affiliate, Corcoran Baer & McIntosh, based in Nyack, New York. The announcement was made via virtual appearance by Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group. This is the second Corcoran affiliate to launch since the start of the year—a few weeks after the one-year anniversary of the launch of Corcoran’s affiliate program.

Corcoran Baer & McIntosh specializes in locations across New York (Rockland and Orange Counties) and northern New Jersey. With more than 50 agents across four offices, Corcoran Baer & McIntosh is led by Debbie Blankfort, with support from Adam Blankfort, the firm’s technology specialist and leader of the “Ask Adam” team.

“Launching Corcoran Baer & McIntosh is a perfect opportunity to expand our Northeast operations,” said Liebman. “I respect the dedication that Debbie and Adam have for our industry and am confident they will use that enthusiasm to continue to foster the best possible growth environment for all of their agents. I couldn’t be happier to welcome them to the Corcoran family.”

Corcoran Baer & McIntosh is a locally owned real estate company operating since 1979 and specializing in high-end unique homes.

“Joining Corcoran was a no-brainer for us, because we always knew that we wanted to grow our business with truly exceptional people who possess integrity, intelligence and a strong work ethic,” said Blankfort, broker/owner for Corcoran Baer & McIntosh. “Over the years, we’ve discussed how much we admired Corcoran and how we felt that our cultures were tightly aligned, so to be here today is a thrilling, full-circle moment. I have no doubt that our wonderful people, who are now part of the wider Corcoran community, will maintain this outlook as we continue to grow.”

For more information, please visit www.corcoran.com.

