Danberry REALTORSÂ® Partners With zavvie

Danberry REALTORSÂ®, a brokerage in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan, partnered with zavvie to leverage its iBuyer and buy-before-you-sell program.

“Danberry REALTORSÂ®, Instant Offers,” powered by zavvie, features all-cash offers from iBuyers and a buy-before-you-sell option from bridge providers.



“Any homeowner thinking about selling can get started with a push of a button,” said Dan McQuillen, broker/owner of The Danberry Co. REALTORS. “The best decisions can be made when a client can see all available options and understand the pros and cons of each with the guidance of a trusted agent.”

Homeowners with properties in good condition and within a targeted price range can select an all-cash instant offer from an iBuyer. Homeowners who want more time to get their home ready to sell can choose a modern bridge program, which allows them to buy their next home before selling their current one.

Homeowners also can work with a Danberry agent to list and sell their homes on the open market. “It’s by far the most popular choice because that’s how most homeowners will get the highest sales price and largest return on their investment,” said McQuillen.

Lane Hornung, zavvie co-founder and CEO, noted Danberry offers Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan homeowners something they can only get from a Danberry agent.

“By providing all the newest options available to sell a home, Danberry agents can deliver sellers the most options, along with exceptional personalized service, which is the hallmark of its success.”

For more information, please visit www.zavvie.com.