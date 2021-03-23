Realogy Expands RealSure to Columbus, Ohio

Realogy Holdings Corp. and Home Partners of America recently announced the continued expansion of real estate cash offer program RealSure to Columbus, Ohio, metropolitan area home sellers who have a qualified property and work with a participating Realogy brand-affiliated real estate agent. Part of a broader 2021 expansion strategy, Columbus will be one of 20 total U.S. markets offering RealSure by midyear.

“In a hot real estate market like Columbus where homes are changing hands at a much higher and faster rate, RealSure will bring home sellers peace of mind and instant tools to sell their current home and be more competitive buyers to secure that next home they love,” said Kristin Aerts, vice president of Consumer Programs for Realogy. “The demand for real estate agents across the U.S. to serve their clients with cash offers continues to drive the expansion of RealSure, and we look forward to bringing more peace of mind to home sellers and buyers as we enter nine more new markets by midyear.”

“Now, more than ever, people are looking for flexibility and control when going through the home selling and buying process, and we are excited to introduce RealSure to the Columbus area as a solution that does just that,” said Tracey Jeter, vice president of Sales and Business Development for Home Partners of America. “RealSure provides not only the certainty that comes with a cash offer but also the opportunity to work with a trusted real estate agent to weigh all of their options based on what works best for them.”

RealSure is currently available in the cities of and metropolitan areas surrounding Atlanta, Denver, Dallas, Chicago and Houston, as well as Columbus, Ohio; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Ft. Myers, Sarasota, Tampa, and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Texas; and Sacramento, California.



For more information, please visit www.RealSure.com.