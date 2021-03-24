Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach Ranked No. 1 in Network

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach recently announced the brokerage ranked No. 1 in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network for the 6th consecutive year. The company was recognized during special awards ceremonies at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ Virtual 2021 Sales Convention.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as No. 1 among the best companies of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network. I am proud of our company and thank everyone for helping us achieve this lofty accomplishment. This prestigious award is a testament to our excellent service and outstanding client satisfaction,” said CEO Larry Flick V.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has more than 50,000 agents in almost 1,500-plus offices in 47 states and in North America: Canada and Mexico; Europe: Berlin, Germany, London, Milan, Lisbon, Madrid; as well as Asia: Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® is part of HomeServices of America. The company, with over 5,500 sales professionals in more than 75 sales offices across the Tri-State area, was awarded “Real Estate Agency Brand of the Year” and “Highest Ranked in Trust and/Love” in the 32nd annual Harris Poll EquiTrend® Study. The company-sponsored charitable foundation, Fox & Roach/Trident Charities, is committed to addressing the needs of children and families in stressful life circumstances and has contributed over $7.2 million to more than 250 local organizations since its inception in 1995.



For more information, please visit www.foxroach.com.