Rocket Mortgage and Mint Partnership Expands on Digital Mortgage Solution

Intuit’s personal finance app Mint and Rocket Mortgage recently announced an extension of their partnership where Mint users can get approved to purchase a home entirely digitally, within the Mint app, powered by Rocket Mortgage’s API.

Homebuyers can go from application to an accurate rate confirmation and an approval in as few as eight minutes, instead of days. Users can complete the entire process in the Mint app and can import information they have already added to their Mint account.

“This continuation of Mint’s partnership with Rocket Mortgage builds on our efforts to break down barriers and give buyers an advantage in the competitive market,” said Varun Krishna, SVP and head of Mint for Intuit Consumer Group. “The first-of-its-kind simplified digital mortgage experience inside the Mint app is a game changer for homebuyers. Mint users can now lock-in the best rate and capitalize on opportunities more quickly. Our hope is it empowers more people to enter the market with certainty and purchase the home of their dreams.”

“Our mission is to make the mortgage process as simple as possible. We do that with the fully digital Rocket Mortgage process we created more than five years ago, and with help from partners like Mint who make our technology even more accessible for homebuyers,” said Tim Birkmeier, chief revenue officer of Rocket Mortgage. “The Mint integration is the first place to host the Rocket Mortgage experience outside of our website and app. With the massive response we have had from our refinance experience in Mint, we know the new experience for home purchases will help many buyers navigate the competitive spring buying season and for years to come.”

In October, the two companies introduced a digital refinance experience within the Mint app. According to the company, tens of thousands of homeowners have used the tool to find a lower rate or access their home’s equity.

