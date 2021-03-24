Window to the Law: Safety Best Practices for Real Estate Professionals

Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s Daily Real Estate Advisor.



One third of NAR members have felt unsafe during an open house or a showing. By taking proper precautions and understanding the legal considerations for implementing a safety plan, REALTORS® can stay safe while they work. Watch the latest Window to the Law video from NAR) to find tips and recommendations that’ll help you avoid risks while on the job.

Watch the video here.



