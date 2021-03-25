BoomTown Acquires Brokermint

BoomTown recently announced the acquisition of Brokermint. Brokermint’s technology consolidates and automates all back office and transaction management functions through software solutions. Through its acquisition, BoomTown becomes one of the industry’s only integrated, end-to-end solutions addressing every aspect of the real estate transaction lifecycle, the company reported.

“BoomTown is constantly analyzing ways to deliver and enhance ROI for our clients and drive their success. Our existing platform is unparalleled in its ability to generate, engage and convert prospects,” said Grier Allen, CEO and president of BoomTown. “By leveraging the power of Brokermint’s industry-leading transaction management and accounting capabilities, and financial analytics, BoomTown now has a complete lead-to-close solution, so clients can efficiently and effectively manage the entire prospect lifecycle in one system.”

Brokermint’s back-office management and automation solutions are essential to the operations and growth of top real estate brokerages and teams. Its core capabilities support clients with:

Content Square 1.

– Transaction management

– Commission automation

– Accounting

– Agent management

– Reporting and analytics

This acquisition further advances BoomTown’s mission to empower real estate brokerages, teams and agents to accelerate growth and profitability through the use of technology. BoomTown and Brokermint have been strategic partners for many years.

“BoomTown is instrumental in building a sustainable and predictable pipeline of transactions for my team and business, and Brokermint has streamlined and managed all of my back-office operations” said Brad Nix, co-founder and COO of Path & Post. “These are the linchpins of a successful real estate business, and I am excited for the future opportunities they will create for real estate businesses as these best-in-class solutions join forces.”

Content Square 2.

“I’m very excited to share such a huge win for Brokermint, BoomTown, and most importantly, our clients,” said Andrew Chishchevoy, CEO and co-founder of Brokermint. “This acquisition will bring incredible resources to accelerate development of the platform and drive even more value for BoomTown and Brokermint clients.”

Brokermint is BoomTown’s third acquisition since 2018.

For more information, please visit www.boomtownroi.com.

