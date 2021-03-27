How ‘Playbooks’ Are Changing the Landscape of Real Estate Tech

A Q&A With Joe Skousen, Founder and President of Inside Real Estate

Inside Real Estate continues to position itself as an innovation leader in the real estate tech space. In August 2020, they announced a significant Innovation Investment focused on accelerating their use of technology to dramatically enhance the experience of real estate professionals and consumers across the entire home transaction cycle.

With a clearly articulated vision and a veteran leadership team, it’s no surprise that Inside Real Estate is at the forefront of the game-changing “playbook” technology that is about to simplify life for real estate professionals everywhere. Here, Joe Skousen, CEO of CORE Division at Inside Real Estate, discusses the emerging tech and the company’s plans to unveil playbooks to the industry.

‘Playbooks’ are an emerging buzzword for 2021. What are they?

Joe Skousen: In a broad sense of the word, a “playbook” is a collection of tactics or methods that simplify an action, sort of like a best practice to-do list. It often just describes a documented, step-by-step process related to a repeatable task. What we’re doing at Inside Real Estate is quite different. We’re not merely writing out a playbook; we’re building these playbooks directly into our kvCORE Platform and building on the principles that have powered our products for years: ease of use, automation, customization and high ROI.

Talk about your plans to deliver this technology to our industry. Are other companies using playbooks?

JS: We’ve seen some technology companies in other industries using playbooks in a similar way. For instance, SaaS marketing and sales companies, like HubSpot or Outreach, provide a playbook tool that can be accessed from a CRM record in the platform to provide guidance to sales teams.

Our playbooks go a level deeper. They’re a set of proven “plays,” more like a wizard that takes users through a curated set of activities, branded and tailored to the broker and agent, with a logical flow that makes it easier and faster to achieve their desired business outcome. We’ve seen how customers are using our technology successfully, so our new playbooks are based on best practices that will help kvCORE customers reduce the time it takes to accomplish their goals and leverage their investment at its highest potential.

How exactly will these ‘playbooks’ work inside kvCORE?

JS: Our nickname for kvCORE is the “Productivity Platform,” and our playbooks in kvCORE are our next great productivity enhancement. It’s like hitting the “easy button.”

With playbooks built into kvCORE, we simplify and automate all the best practices around common real estate activities, such as promoting a new listing, hosting an open house, engaging your sphere, recruiting, farming, etc. We’ve curated the most impactful set of features and activities and put them into one simple, automated and streamlined workflow that lives right on your dashboard.

For example, our “Promote a Listing Playbook” is made up of 13 of the most powerful and proven kvCORE features, queued up for quick use. You simply hit play. Agents can customize plays and save changes as their default, so future campaigns are one click and done. It’s much more than just a task plan or list of activities; these playbooks are prepared and designed for launch. It’s a one-click experience for multichannel, multi-faceted workflows that are proven to get maximum results.

When can we start seeing this new technology from Inside Real Estate?

JS: We will be rolling out a series of playbooks to our 250k-plus kvCORE users starting in the spring of 2021.



To check out kvCORE, visit insiderealestate.com.

