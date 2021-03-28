CENTURY 21Â® Adds New Affiliate

Hanna Pate, a real estate entrepreneur, recently announced that after 22 years of helping thousands of people and families in the Calhoun region, most recently as a real estate agent with ERA, she has opened her first brokerage: CENTURY 21 The Avenues.

“The client-centric approach and laser-like focus on quality service and earning the best third-party ratings aligns perfectly with the culture that will serve as the foundation for my company and how I will partner with my agents and, in turn, my agents with their clients,” added Pate. “We will coach, measure, retain and recruit our sales professionals to deliver personalized, memorable experiences that will help make the comprehensive process of buying and selling real estate a journey worth celebrating.”

“Hanna has a long history of making an impact on the lives of the people and families she works with and I’m excited to know that out of all the possible choices to start a new company, she chose to affiliate with our brand,” explained Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “This is extraordinary news for us but, more importantly, it’s even better for the real estate consumers she serves today in Calhoun and those markets I expect she will grow into in the future.”



For more information, please visit www.century21.com.