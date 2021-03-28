Realogy Leads Group Announces Award Winners

Realogy Leads Group, an organization within Realogy Holdings Corp focused on delivering leads to its affiliated brokers and agents, recently announced the winners of the Masters Cup and newly introduced Champions Cup Awards, during its annual Realogy Advantage Network Conference, LEAD20201, held virtually on March 23 and 24.

The Masters Cup is the highest honor awarded to a member of the Realogy Advantage Network. The winner was selected based on 2020 performance in the areas of home marketing, conversion, customer service and overall referral management. This year’s winner is Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston in Raleigh, North Carolina, recognized as the top firm in the entire network for excellence across all performance metrics and a top excellence points achiever.

“We are incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication from the Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston team to achieve this recognition,” said Katrina Helmkamp, president and CEO of Realogy Leads Group. “On behalf of the Realogy Advantage Network, I want to offer my congratulations for reaching this elite level of performance and delivering outstanding results.”

Content Square 1.

The Champions Cup is a new award introduced for the first time this year to highlight and honor best in class conversion from referrals to closed real estate transactions. The winner of the Champions Cup with the best overall conversion rate was presented to ERA Wilder Realty in Columbia, South Carolina.

“We are excited to recognize ERA Wilder for their achievements to win this new award,” said Robert Way, senior vice president of Realogy Leads Group. “ERA Wilder was recognized as a strong performer in a number of categories in 2020, and we are especially proud of their success in generating the highest conversion rate in the entire Realogy Advantage Network—all while delivering outstanding service to their clients.”

In addition to the awards ceremony, the virtual conference brought together over 2,500 attendees representing broker owners, relocation directors and agents from over 300 different brokerages and included interactive workshops, panel discussions, and executive presentations, exclusive to Realogy Advantage Network members.

Content Square 2.

The Realogy Advantage Network is comprised of thousands of agents from the most recognized brands in real estate with extensive national coverage in 99% of zip codes across the country. In 2020, the Realogy Advantage Network together generated over $15.4B in closed transactions.

For more information, please visit www.realogy.com.

