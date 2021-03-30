Corcoran Adds RealVitalize℠ to Agent Tools

Corcoran Group LLC, a Realogy brand, recently announced that all brokerage agents across New York City, Hamptons and South Florida will be able to offer sellers access to the successful RealVitalizeSM program, providing home sellers with home improvement resources during the home listing period with no up-front or hidden costs or interest fees.

The RealVitalize℠ program offers services that include staging to kitchen upgrades to landscaping and reportedly result in less time on the market and fewer days to closing.

“Corcoran agents are market experts and discerning sellers look to them for smart solutions on how to effectively sell their homes,” said Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of Corcoran. “I am thrilled to bring RealVitalize℠ to Corcoran, giving our agents another distinct and competitive advantage in their respective markets and ultimately, helping them grow their businesses. Sellers who choose to utilize the program will benefit from a convenient home improvement process that positions their home for maximum appeal.”

Content Square 1.

According to the company,, thousands of homes have enrolled in the RealVitalize℠ program. Each project is assigned a dedicated Angi project consultant, who manages the project from start to finish with an experienced, pre-screened service professional from their network to complete the improvements.

“At Angi, we are on a mission to help people love where they live at every stage of their homeownership journey,” said Oisin Hanrahan, CEO of Angi. “Through the RealVitalize℠ program and our partnership with Corcoran, we can give people more certainty and take the fear and frustration out of doing work before selling a home.”

For more information, please visit www.corcoran.com.

