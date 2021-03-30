ERA Real Estate Adds Massachusetts-Based Affiliate

ERA® Real Estate, a global franchise within the Realogy family of brands, recently announced the affiliation of Cohn & Company Real Estate ERA Powered. The legacy firm, founded in 1948, is headquartered in Greenfield, Massachusetts, and serves Franklin and Hampshire counties in Western Massachusetts.

The firm is owned and led by President Timothy Grader, a marketing executive, real estate developer and investor. Second-generation owner Robert Cohn tapped Timothy in 2019 to lead the brokerage into the future. Cohn is transitioning to retirement after more than 40 years at the company’s helm.

“The company’s enduring tradition as a family business aligns perfectly with ERA’s collaborative and supportive community,” said Timothy Grader, president, Cohn & Company Real Estate ERA Powered. “In addition, the access to leading tools, powerful technology and robust marketing resources will be instrumental in helping us expand our reach. We are excited to launch a new era of growth for our company as an ERA Powered firm.”

Content Square 1.

Last year, the brokerage was reportedly responsible for nearly $37 million in sales volume, a 2.75% increase over the previous year.

“Tim’s impressive career in marketing and real estate make him perfectly positioned to leverage ERA’s comprehensive offerings while preserving the longstanding culture and reputation of a company that has been an integral part of the community for nearly 75 years,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “Tim is a passionate entrepreneur driven to excel. As an ERA Powered company, Tim can implement the ERA services, products and enhancements best suited for his agents to help them grow their business while maintaining the company’s strong local brand recognition.”

For more information, please visit www.era.com.