How Do You Sell More Homes, Faster?

For decades, real estate professionals have wrestled with finding the secret to overcoming the challenge of staying top of mind with their spheres of influence and past customers. In fact, our industry continues to report that 90% of consumers love working with their real estate agent, but when they move again in seven to nine years, only 13% work with the same agent.

Recently, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices CEO Chris Stuart was paraphrased as saying that agents need to “…mind the loyalty gap, and enormous business opportunities exist in doing a better job of keeping up with past customers and spheres of influence.” He’s not wrong, especially when considering that our industry reports that upward of 86% of an agent’s business is procured from their sphere of influence. Typically, real estate agents miss out on repeat and referral opportunities because they lack consistent follow-up, fail to provide relevant value and miss the correct timing to make the most impact.

Creating customers for life is no longer an abstract concept. It’s now a practical reality thanks to MooveGuru’s acquisition of HomeKeepr. Together, these two organizations have unveiled the industry’s only all-in-one mover- and home pro-related concierge service designed to keep agents in front of their customers, for life. By providing utility connections, the best rates on home services, and valuable discounts for national and local retailers, the MooveGuru customer-for-life program solves the loyalty gap challenge. Never before have agents and brokerages been able to stay top-of-mind while providing real value to current and past customers through complete automation in an all-in-one platform.

Simply put, many real estate professionals attempt to stay in front of their spheres of influence and past customers by providing off-the-shelf, real estate-focused newsletters, emails, postcards and social media posts. What’s often missing is the “sticky factor” or “value” to the end user or consumer. Providing discounts and coupons on home-related products and services customers are seeking creates a connection that drives repeat engagement and a spirit of reciprocity. Everyone likes the person in their life who brings them gifts in the form of discounts and special offers for the products and services they already want to purchase.

MooveGuru sends discounts on services (including utility connections) frequently used by homebuyers and sellers to clients, branded on behalf of agents and their brokerages, with partners in every major brand as well as large independents.