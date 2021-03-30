Spring Ahead of the Competition with a Turnkey Home Improvement Solution

As we head into the spring market, there’s a lot of hope. There’s also a lot of competition—and not just from fellow real estate agents.

Disruptors (including iBuyers) are ready to fight for market share, even if it means losing money in the short run. With large companies willing to risk a lot to win big, agents need to arm themselves with the right tools to stay competitive, win listings and get homes sold.

One of the best ways to stay competitive—and ensure a smooth sale—is to offer a pre-listing home improvement solution that helps you cater your process to meet sellers’ goals, without costing you time.

Wear and tear are a normal part of homeownership, but nonetheless, signs of age can raise alarms for modern buyers who want to avoid projects and potential money pits. Pre-listing home improvements can include everything from deep cleaning and repairs to kitchen and bathroom remodels. Determining which ones are necessary is half the battle. Here are the improvements we suggest every agent consider to help their listings appeal to buyers and avoid issues during inspections.

Deferred Maintenance

When you’re living in a home, you may put some repairs off because you don’t have the money to take care of them and/or they’re not imperative. When selling, however, these repairs become necessary because if not addressed, they’ll raise red flags for both homebuyers and inspectors.

Painting

It’s common knowledge that a fresh coat of paint helps homes sell, which is why it’s one of the most common improvements among home sellers.

What’s hot: Light, neutral tones that help spaces feel large and open and are very on-trend in home design.

Flooring

Over time, carpets get stained, hardwood flooring gets scuffed and tile flooring can fall into disrepair. Cleaning, refinishing and repairing are ideal, if possible—but ripping and replacing is also common, especially in older homes.

What’s hot: Hardwood flooring is a classic and luxury vinyl tile is also incredibly popular right now!

Modern Finishes

Swapping hardware and light fixtures for modern options is a simple fix that will make the whole home feel more up to date.

What’s hot: Brushed gold, muted brass, brushed nickel and chrome metal accents.

Landscaping

A little can go a long way, and the key is to cleaning up your existing landscaping to improve curb appeal. This means removing any debris, mowing, edging, trimming trees and shrubs, etc.

What’s hot: Low-maintenance landscaping that allows homeowners to spend their time outside relaxing rather than working.

Deep Cleaning (Inside and Out)

Make sure to deep clean your entire listing before going to market. Everything from grout and carpet cleaning to power washing walkways and siding should be completed to help your listings shine.

Provide Your Sellers with Expert Advice and a Turnkey Solution for a Seamless Sale

According to Zillow research, 73% of sellers are already making at least one improvement before selling.

